Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department have seized huge quantity of party drugs worth Rs 75 lakh from Champhai district, an officer said on Sunday.

The Excise and Narcotics department officials seized 50,500 tablets of Methamphetamine tablets popularly known as party drugs from the possession of a man in Zokhawthar village on Saturday, the officer said, adding that the man was arrested.

The tablets were worth Rs 75 lakh and were smuggled from Myanmar, he added.