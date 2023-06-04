Plea filed in SC for expert panel probe into Odisha train tragedy

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court for a direction to set up an expert commission headed by a retired judge of the top court to conduct a time-bound probe into the Odisha train accident on June 2, which claimed lives of over 288 people and left a thousand others injured.

The petition filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari also sought a direction for analysing and reviewing the current risk and safety parameters in the railway system and to suggest systematic modifications for strengthening it.

It also sought a direction for the issuance of guidelines for the implementation of the Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system called 'KAVACH' in Indian Railways with immediate effect to ensure public safety.

The petitioner said the accident showed the deep gross negligences perpetrated by the authorities leading to the violation of the right to life and liberty of citizens under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

With such unregulated and negligent actions time and again by the authorities, there was a need to be a strict judicial intervention, he contended, listing out past train accidents.

The Odisha train accident involving the crash of three trains caused the death of more than 288 people and injuries to over 1000 people. It resulted in severe damage to public properties. India received widespread sympathy and condolences from all over the world as this was one of the deadliest train accidents in India in the last few decades, the plea said.

On 23 March 2022, the Ministry of Railways announced a significant step towards enhancing the safety of train operations in India with the development of the Indigenous Automatic Train Protection (ATP) System called KAVACH.

It is absolutely necessary to implement the model of KAVACH in every rail line and train carrier at the earliest without any technical fault; It is relevant to ask why this system was not applied to the trains yet, the plea asked.

