Priest molests girl on Jagannath Temple premises, arrested

The incident took place when the girl hailing from Hyderabad was offering prayers at a smaller temple on the premises of the 12th-century shrine

PTI, Puri (Odisha),
  • Oct 10 2021, 01:38 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2021, 01:38 ist
Representative image/Credit: Simlyn J/Feminism In India

A priest was arrested on Saturday for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old girl on the premises of the Shree Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri town, police said.

The incident took place when the girl hailing from Hyderabad was offering prayers at a smaller temple on the premises of the 12th-century shrine. She was alone in Bamana temple while her parents were in the main temple.

There are 136 smaller temples on the premises of the Shree Jagannath Temple.

As per the FIR lodged by her parents at Singhadwar police station, she ran out of the Bamana temple crying and narrated the incident to her mother.

Based on the complaint, the priest was detained on Friday and arrested during the day. The police have also informed the chief welfare committee about the incident.

The girl's statement has been recorded before a magistrate, and legal action is being taken against the accused, Superintendent of Police K V Singh said. 

Odisha
Puri Jagannath temple
rape

