Rahul appeals to Cong workers to help affected in Assam

Rahul Gandhi appeals to Congress workers to provide help flood-affected in Assam

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 18 2020, 10:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2020, 10:50 ist
Villagers ride on a boat to cross the flooded area, in Morigaon district. Credit: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the entire country is with Assam, which is facing a grim flood situation, and expressed confidence that the people of the state will overcome the natural disaster.

Over 35 lakh people across 28 of the state's 33 districts are now affected due to flooding, an official bulletin said on Friday.

"The whole country is with Assam. People of Assam are battling this problem with their courageous nature and will overcome this disaster," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

He also appealed to Congress workers to extend all possible help to those affected by the deluge.

The total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood and landslides in the state has gone up to 102. While 76 people died in flood-related incidents, 26 were killed in landslides, the official bulletin had said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Assam floods
Assam
Rahul Gandhi
Congress

What's Brewing

What is 'bad taste' in satire?

What is 'bad taste' in satire?

Covid-19 inspires short films

Covid-19 inspires short films

How influencers are coping

How influencers are coping

Triumph of marks over mettle

Triumph of marks over mettle

EC to fix limit for Bihar digital campaign expenses?

EC to fix limit for Bihar digital campaign expenses?

Aishwarya Rai admitted to Nanavati Hospital

Aishwarya Rai admitted to Nanavati Hospital

 