Record 221 new cases push Arunachal Pradesh's Covid-19 tally to 6,692

Arunachal Pradesh reported its highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases on Thursday as 221 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

The fresh infections have pushed the state's coronavirus tally to 6,692, he said.

The northeastern state had registered a spike of 221 coronavirus cases also on September 9.

The Capital Complex region reported the highest number of new cases at 98, followed by Papumpare (33) and Lower Subansiri (13), State Surveillance Officer, Dr L Jampa, said.

"Thirty Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel, four CRPF jawans, three policemen and a health worker are among the new patients," Jampa said, adding four inmates of the Central Jail at Jully near Itanagar have also contracted the disease.

As many as 129 people have recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, he said.

The recovery rate among the Covid-19 patients in the state stands at 71.53 per cent, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,892 active coronavirus cases, while 4,787 people have recovered from the disease and 13 have died of the infection so far, he said.

A total of 2,587 people, including 390 security personnel, have been diagnosed with the disease since September 1, while 1,895 people have been cured of it during this period, he said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has 575 active cases, followed by Papumpare (200), West Siang (188) and East Siang district (164), Jampa said.

The state has so far tested 2,14,292 samples for Covid-19, including 2,753 on Wednesday, he added.