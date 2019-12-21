Rework merit list for doctors: SC to Bihar government

The Supreme Court bench on Saturday said that the Bihar government's rules, which look to grant weightage of work experience to only those doctors who have worked under its hospitals, in case of recruitment of doctors for the post of general medical officers, were “erroneous and anti-merit”.

A bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant directed the state government to rework its merit list within two months on a plea by Dr (Maj) Meeta Sahai, whose work experience at the Army Medical Corp Hospital was not considered for a post.

The court pointed out that the Constitution envisaged setting up hospitals by a number of different public authorities, including the central and state governments, municipalities and Panchayati Raj institutions, to cater to the need of poor and needy persons. An apt example is that of Army hospitals, so there was little reason to ignore and overlook the experience gained in such hospitals.

“It is irrational to urge that the work experience in any such hospital is different from that in a government of Bihar hospital. It would be constitutionally unjust to allow differentiation between the experience gained by doctors at these hospitals vis-a-vis those run by the Bihar government,” the bench said, adding any attempt to discriminate between these hospitals and those by the state government is bound to hit the very ethos of the constitutional governance setup.

However, the top court agreed to the contention that Bihar was predominantly poor and thus required doctors having exposure to such a challenging environment as compared to their counterparts in private hospitals.

“Experience in a non-private hospital instills sensitivity in its doctors, making them more adept to understand the ail and agony of poor patients. Such experience will undoubtedly be useful in furthering the object of government hospitals and must be given due weightage while selecting suitable candidates,” the bench said.