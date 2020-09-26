Row over Assam education council's move to drop chapters on Nehru, Godhra riots

A move by Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) to drop chapters on former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's policies, Ayodhya dispute and Gujarat riots from Class 12 syllabus has triggered a controversy with the Opposition Congress calling it as part of a ploy to negate Nehru's contribution to nation-building.

The council, which looks after the education of class 11 and 12 in the state said that move was part of its efforts to reduce 30% syllabus of the students in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The first three General Elections, Nehru's approach to nation-building, Nehru's Foreign Policy, Politics of Garibi Hatao, Punjab Crisis and anti-Sikh riots of 1984, Ayodhya dispute, Gujarat riot of 2002, besides other chapters are dropped from Political Science subject of Class 12. Similarly, some chapters on Dalit and caste issues have also been dropped from the History subject.

The council said the decision was taken as per the recommendation by an expert committee but Congress alleged that it was done as per instruction by "a certain section."

Education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tried to wash off his hands saying he was not informed about the decision by the AHSEC.

Senior Congress leader and leader of the Opposition in Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia wrote a letter to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal with a demand to reinstate the chapters.

"Any unbiased person would concede that Pandit Nehru laid the foundation of modern India by laying emphasis on industrialisation via scientific technology. Similarly, Pandit Nehru had signed the Panchasheel Agreement with China and the neighbouring country had recently stated that it still wants bilateral ties based on that pact," he said.

Saikia asserted that Pandit Nehru continues to garner global respect for spearheading the Non-Aligned Movement during the Cold War.

"Everyone has noticed a concerted campaign by a certain section over the past few years to tarnish the image of Pandit Nehru and negate his contribution to the nation. There is ground to suspect that this force is behind the AHSEC’s decision to drop chapters about Pandit Nehru from the curriculum," Saikia said.