Sikkim MLAs to take oath on Monda

Press Trust of India, Gangtok,
  • Jun 01 2019, 12:38pm ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2019, 13:05pm ist
The inaugural session of the 10th Sikkim assembly will be held for a day on June 3, a notification issued by the Raj Bhawan has said.

During the session, Pro-tem Speaker Sangay Lepcha will administer the oath to the 29 newly elected MLAs in the 32-member assembly, the notification said on Friday.

Three candidates former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling and D T Lepcha (both SDF), and Kunga Nima Lepcha (SKM) were elected from two seats each.

Chief Minister PS Golay is not a member of the legislative assembly as he had not contested the recently- concluded assembly polls in Sikkim.

His party, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) emerged victorious by bagging 17 seats.

On the other hand, Pawan Kumar Chamling-led SDF won 15 seats and was thrown out of power after nearly 25 years.

