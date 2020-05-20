Special train carrying Manipuris arrive from Hyderabad

Special train carrying stranded Manipuris arrive from Hyderabad

PTI
PTI
  • May 20 2020, 11:53 ist
  • updated: May 20 2020, 11:54 ist

 A Special train from Hyderabad carrying hundreds of stranded Manipuris arrived in Jiribam Railway Station, an official said on Wednesday.

The returnees were screened at the Jiribam Railway Station after the train reached the station on Tuesday. They will have to remain at institutional or community quarantine centres in their respective districts for 14 days, the officials said.

After undergoing necessary medical screening the returnees boarded buses arranged by the state government for their respective districts.

The returnees were from Ukhrul, Churachandpur, Pherzawl, Tamenglong, Kangpokpi, Kakching, Bishnupur, Chandel, Tengnoupal, Thoubal, Senapati, Imphal East, and Kangjong districts, the officials added. 

