Special unit to track 'illegal migrants' in Manipur

The arrest of at least 13 Rohingyas from neighbouring Myanmar has prompted the Manipur government to set up special police units in each district to check illegal migration.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has asked police to set up the units and step up efforts to identify those helping illegal migrants to enter Manipur and giving them shelter.

"We all must come forward to check illegal migration and help the government to find out the motive of such illegal migrants," Singh said at a function on Tuesday.

Six Rohingya migrants were detained at Imphal airport on Monday while seven others were caught in Moreh, close to the Indo-Myanmar border on Tuesday. Police sources said the six had visited Delhi from Myanmar and from there they landed in Imphal without any valid travel document.

Following the chief minister's instruction, director-general of police, L M Khaute has instructed all superintendents of police (SP) in every district to set up the special unit to check illegal migration.

Expressing concern over frequent illegal migration, the order said that the illegal migrants use different routes such as Imphal airport, NH-2 at Mao and Moreh, NH-150 through Jessami and Mizoram border, Tiddim road through Behiang and so on.

The order further said that the special units will comprise 15 to 20 police personnel and would be headed by an additional SP or deputy SP.

"The units will carry out routine checking on daily basis at vulnerable locations to detect illegal migrants. The units will submit a report to the DGP every month," it said.