Spoke to Mamata Banerjee on pro-VC appointment, want issue to be resolved: Bengal Governor

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 03 2020, 19:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2020, 19:57 ist
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar addresses a press conference at Governor House during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Kolkata, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (PTI Photo)

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said he spoke to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the controversy over the appointment of a pro-VC of Burdwan University and wants to "put a lid on the issue" as the state is "going through a crisis".

"I had a telephonic conversation with Mamata Banerjee today in the morning. The state is going through a crisis and I want this (pro-VC appointment issue) to be resolved. I want to put a lid on the controversy as of now," he told a press conference.

The state government and the governor crossed swords on Tuesday after Dhankhar, who as chancellor of the state universities appointed Goutam Chandra as pro-vice-chancellor of Burdwan University, an order which was shot down by West Bengal Higher Education Minister Partha Chatterjee who slammed him for acting in an "undemocratic and unconstitutional way".

