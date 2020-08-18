SSR case: Bengali women abused on social media, Commission seeks report from Kolkata Police

The West Bengal Commission for Women has sought a report from Kolkata Police regarding the alleged abuse of Bengali women on social media.

Apparently, the abuses are hurled in relation to Rhea Chakraborty's alleged involvement in Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The Commission has sought the report in an email to the Deputy Commissioner of Kolkata Police (Cyber Crime).

Speaking to DH, Chairperson of the Commission Leena Gangopadhyay said that she had asked the Kolkata Police to thoroughly investigate the matter and submit the report.

“We have earlier received complaint from an organization called Bongojoddha (roughly translated as Bengal Warrior) regarding abuse of Bengali women on social media following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Such acts are highly objectionable and unwarranted,” said Gangopadhyay.

She also said that Bengali women are allegedly being abused on social media by a section of netizens exploiting the public outrage over Rajput’s death. She said that several persons including students have complained to her over the issue individually.

Members of Bongojoddha have also lodged complaint to Kolkata Police urging them to take action against those who are indulging in such acts.

“Following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput scores of offensive posts against Bengali women are being made on social media in relation to Rhea Chakraborty and people from a certain linguistic group are involved in such things. We are hopeful that will safeguard the honor of Bengalis and especially Bengali women by taking action,” stated Rupa Chakraborty Khan, a member of Bongojoddha in her complaint.

The organization has also lodged a complaint to the West Bengal Commission for Women. Another member of the organization Prabir Roy said that they have sent links to the abusive social media posts against Bengali women to Kolkata Police.

We have noticed that even though those links have become inactive following our complaint but the abuse is being continued from several other social media accounts,” said Roy.