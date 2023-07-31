Students assault cooks at NIT-Silchar alleging mobile phone theft, 3 guards suspended

Three private security guards of NIT-Silchar were suspended after a group of students beat up the cooks of the college suspecting that they have stole a mobile phone, officials said on Monday.
Also Read: Man lynched in Assam's Goalpara
A video of the students thrashing the three cooks, alleging that they stole a mobile phone, went viral on social media.
Good evening @gpsinghips sir, I'm Sajar Hussain from Karimganj writing this to aware you of an incident took place at Silchar NIT on 26th July 2023. Some of the students of this institution along with some security personnel physically assaulted three hostel staffs,
(1/3) pic.twitter.com/aUFNFoCMnv
— Sajar Hussain (@SajarHussain) July 29, 2023
Police said they have started an investigation into the incident, and NIT has ordered an inquiry as well.
The incident happened on the campus last week, and the video got viral over the weekend, an NIT official said.
The three security guards were suspended as they failed to stop the assault, he said.
A 15-member committee has been set up by the NIT, and it has been asked to submit a report by August 4, he added.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Man who scaled skyscrapers falls from 68th floor; dies
What ‘Oppenheimer’ does not tell about the Trinity test
Typhoon Doksuri: 31K flee homes as rains lash Beijing
Schools must spot and stop bullying
Shimla landslides: Apple growers dump fruits in stream
'Barbenheimer' box office sales keep rolling
Prince William serves burgers to surprised diners
DH Toon | No 'award-wapsi' vow