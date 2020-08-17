Territorial integration must for final pact: Naga tribes leaders to PM

Representatives of at least 14 Naga tribes on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressing that “territorial integration” of the Naga-inhibited areas in the Northeast is a must for signing a final pact to end the decades-long conflict.

The letter submitted through Centre’s interlocutor and Nagaland Governor, R N Ravi, however, called for early signing of the final agreement and “fortification” of Article 371-A, under which Nagaland enjoys some special provisions. They urged Modi to ensure that no act of Parliament in the future could dilute Article 371A.

A separate flag, Constitution and integration of all Naga-inhibited areas in the Northeast are the three major demands of the Naga groups.

Citing reports that the Centre offered the Naga leaders to have a Pan Naga Hoho with advisory power for administration and welfare of the Nagas living in Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, the tribe leaders made it clear that anything other than territorial integration of the Naga-inhibited areas was not acceptable.

"Integration of all Naga inhabited areas is our demand but since the agreement is for granting only Autonomous Councils to those Nagas in Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, and Regional Councils to those Nagas in Assam, then to have a PNH with statutory powers and Advisory over developmental activities in Nagaland will only amount to demeaning the authority of the state. We have, time and again, made it clear that we will not accept mere population integration without territorial integration; hence the concept of PNH with sweeping powers and that too through an act of Parliament cannot be accepted by us," said the letter.

This comes at a time rebel group NSCN (IM) and Ravi is embroiled in a war of words over the contents of the Framework Agreement the Centre signed with the outfit in 2015. The NSCN (IM), which is in ceasefire since 1997, on Sunday released the "confidential Framework Agreement" which said that the Centre and the NSCN (IM) agreed to "share sovereign power" for an honourable solution.

NSCN (IM) on August 14 made it clear that recognition to a separate flag and Constitution, which Nagas are already having is a must for an "honourable solution" to the six-decades-long conflict.

Some of the organisations which signed the letter to PM included Angami Public Organisation, Chakhesang Public Organisation, Khiamniungan Tribal Council, Konyak Union, Lotha Hoho, Phom People Council, Pochury Hoho, Rengma Hoho, Sumi Hoho, United Sangtam Likhum Pumji, Yimchunger Tribal Council and Zeliang People’s Organisation.