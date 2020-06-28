Thousands in Assam caught between flood and Covid-19 fear, death toll due to flood reach 20

The fear of Covid-19 kept Amir Hussain's family indoors for three days even as the water of Beki river was rising fast. The water on Friday night entered his house at Kharballa char (riverine island) in western Assam's Barpeta district and so he had no option but to take the country boat and rush towards a high land constructed 2-kms away for flood victims.

Nearly 45 families, each comprising five to 10 members had already taken shelter there. Result: the social distancing prescribed by the Assam government to prevent Coronavirus infection went for a toss. "How can such a large number of people maintain distance in just one bigha (1,340 square meter) high land with flood water all around? If we maintain distance, we will drown," Hussain told DH on Sunday over the phone.

Kharballa char is situated about 14-km west of Barpeta, one of the 23 districts witnessing serious flood this year. The char is surrounded by Beki river from all sides and so the flood is serious almost every year. "Flood is part of our life but this year, we are scared because of Coronavirus pandemic," Hussain, a small trader and a father of two sons and a daughter said.

Following the spread of Coronavirus, the Assam government in May prescribed that apart from providing mask and handwashing facility, at least seven-meter space be allotted to each inmate in a flood relief camp against 3.5-meter allotted earlier. But the guidelines has gone for a toss in many such relief camps. "No one has even come from the administration to see, forget about steps to prevent Coronavirus. These camps are not yet in government record as we live in the riverine island and none wants to come here," Hussain said.

"There are several such chars in Barpeta, where thousands take shelter in similar highlands during the flood. There is absolutely no sense of social distance even as several Covid-19 cases have been detected in the district already. These people are caught between flood and fear of coronavirus," social activist, Rafiqul Islam said. More than 1.35 lakh people remained affected by flood in Barpeta district alone on Sunday.

According to official data, a total of 270 Covid-19 positive cases has been detected in Barpeta district so far including three on Saturday. Another, 12,854 people were in home quarantine. Most of them had travel history but a few got infected by Covid-19 after visiting Barpeta Medical College and Hospital.

"Problem here is people don't come to the relief camp so that we can keep watch and maintain social distance. That may be due to the fear of Coronavirus. But we have kept boats ready to rescue those stuck in flood," said Nandita Dutta, Barpeta district project manager of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

However, the district administration and the district units of ASDMA are trying to enforce preventive measures against Covid-19 in flood relief camps. "We are doing registration of all those coming to relief camps and making sure that they maintain social distance, wear mask, and wash their hands properly. ASDMA, district administration, and PHE department is providing all necessary facilities," said Brojen Pegu, block co-ordinator of Rural Volunteers Centre (RVC), an NGO working with flood-hit people in Majuli, a riverine district in eastern Assam.

Nearly 90 flood-hit people are taking shelter in three relief camps at Kortipar, Ahotguri, and Meragor area in Majuli, one of the worst flood-affected districts.

According to the flood bulletin issued by ASDMA on Sunday, 9.26 lakh people remained affected in 2,071 villages in 23 districts of which 27,308 were taking shelter in 193 relief camps so far.

Assam has reported 7,165 Covid-19 positive cases so far, of which 2338 are still active. A total of 10 persons died due to the virus.