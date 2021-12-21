Three arrested in Assam after mob attack on police

Three arrested in Assam's Barpeta after mob attack on police

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Dec 21 2021, 22:53 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2021, 22:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three people were arrested after the police was allegedly attacked by a mob in Assam's Barpeta district, officials said on Tuesday.

A police team was attacked with sticks and other weapons by a mob on Monday when they went to Helnar Pam village in Howly police station area to investigate a case related to a woman's assault, Superintendent of Police Amitabh Sinha told PTI.

The team returned to the police station after facing the mob, and later, a strong contingent went to the village to control the situation and picked up six people, he said.

Three people were arrested for allegedly attacking the police personnel and three others were detained for interrogation, the officer said.

A case has been registered against those involved in the attack, he said.

