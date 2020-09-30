Time for PM Modi to speak up for Dalits: Abhishek Banerjee

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remaining "silent" on the Hathras gangrape issue, Trinamool Youth Congress president Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday said he should speak up for Dalits if he has "any humanity left".

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was raped in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday.

"An unspeakable crime committed in #Hathras under @narendramodiji's reign and he was silent," Banerjee wrote on Twitter.

"#Modispeakup4dalits if you have any humanity left inside," he added.

Abhishek, the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, also said the UP Police disrespected her remains.

The woman was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday in the village, with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.