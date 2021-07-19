TMC aims to enroll 1 cr new members in women’s wing

In a bid to strengthen its support base among women, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has decided to enroll 1 crore female members in its women's wing. TMC did not specify any time frame for the task but sources said that the move is in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Pointing out that women voters played a key role in bringing TMC back to power in Bengal, a senior TMC leader said that the party leadership is focusing on strengthening organisations of women's wing at the district, block and booth level.

TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, the head of the women's wing, has held organisational meetings in East and West Medinipur, Howrah, Hooghly and Bankura districts.

“Our aim is to reach out to 1 crore women in the state and uphold the development drive of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal,” said Dastidar.

She also said that the first meeting will be held with the district leadership wherein the party's objectives will be explained to them. The district committees will then get in touch with the block committees, which will subsequently reach out to the booth committees.

“There are around 300 committees of the women's wing in the state. First, these committees will enroll 30,000 new members and through them, the target of enrolling 1 crore new members will be achieved,” TMC sources said.

They further revealed that to streamline communication between different levels of the organisation, separate WhatsApp groups will be set for each booth committee. Each group will have 10 members.

“A large number of women voted for TMC in the Assembly elections and our aim is to ensure that they get the maximum benefit from the state government’s development drive,” said Dastidar.