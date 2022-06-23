Assam CM faces ire for sheltering Sena MLAs amid floods

TMC workers protesting outside Guwahati hotel where Shiv Sena rebels have camped detained

The workers allege that the CM is busy toppling the Maharashtra government even as around 20 lakh people are suffering due to the flood

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Jun 23 2022, 11:22 ist
  updated: Jun 23 2022, 11:59 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Nearly 100 Trinamool Congress members and workers of Assam unit of TMC protesting outside Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, where rebel Maharashtra MLAs, including Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, are staying, have been detained.

The workers were protesting against CM Himanta Biswa Sharma for ignoring the plight of citizens in the flood-hit state and focusing on toppling the Maharashtra government. 

Party's state president Ripun Bora, who was leading the protest, said, "When Assam is grappling with serious flood, BJP is sheltering the MLAs from other states. They are trying to kill democracy and divert attention from real issues."

Bora was dragged into a vehicle and taken to Azara police station, situated about 10 km away from Radisson Blu.

"Around 20 lakh people in Assam are suffering due to the flood. But CM is busy toppling the Maharashtra government," a worker told ANI.

Also Read — Eknath Shinde's rebel camp swells after CM Uddhav Thackeray gives up Varsha

As the rebel Shiv Sena camp led by Eknath Shinde garnered more numbers to split the legislature party and topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the Uddhav Thackeray-led outfit said that many of them holed up in Guwahati were in touch with Mumbai leaders. 

The MVA still hopes that the two-and-a-half-year-old government would be saved. 

“Let them go…some MPs, MLAs and corporations going out does not mean that the party is broken….let me tell you around 18-20 of the MLAs in Guwahati are in touch with us,” Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said. 

More to follow...

