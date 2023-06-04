Tracks at Odisha accident site fixed: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Tracks at Odisha accident site repaired, says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

PTI
PTI, Balasore,
  • Jun 04 2023, 18:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2023, 18:42 ist
Restoration work at the site of the triple train accident near Bahanaga Bazar railway station, in Balasore district. Credit: PTI Photo

The government on Sunday said that both the up and down railway tracks at Balasore accident site have been repaired.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted that track linking the up-line has been restored and overhead electrification work has also started.

Also Read | Odisha police warns against bid to create communal disharmony using train tragedy

"Track linking of Up-line has been done at 16.45 hours. Overhead electrification work started," Vaishnaw tweeted on Sunday.

He had earlier tweeted that the down-line which links Howrah has been restored.

Officials said this implies that at least one set of railway tracks was now fit for trains, but more time will be required to fix all tracks, which include loop lines, at the Balasore accident site.

However, till the overhead electric cable are repaired, only diesel locomotives can be run on the two lines which have been repaired.

Also Read | Odisha train crash: Vaishnaw says people responsible have been identified

Once the overhead electric lines are repaired, electric trains can start plying. They indicated that this would take another three days.

Three trains— Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah super fast and a goods train — were involved in the pile-up on Friday, being described as one of India’s worst train accidents.

The Coromandel Express rammed into a stationary goods train and many of its carriages overturned including some onto another train, the Bengaluru-Howrah superfast Express, which was also passing by at the same time on Friday.

