Tripura polls: Tipra Motha proposes police force under tribal council in manifesto

Tipra Motha released its manifesto for the Tripura Assembly elections, promising to fight for 'Greater Tipraland', besides a police force for the tribal council, 20,000 new jobs and a one-time package for militants who surrender.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Deb Barma said non-tribals living in the tribal council area will not be forced out, and Rs 25,000 per month will be given to all 'samajpatis' of the indigenous tribes.

"Tipra Motha is fully committed to the core ideological demand of a permanent constitutional solution for the indigenous people of Tripura and until it's not achieved, we shall continue to fight for the rights of our people," he said.

The manifesto proposed a Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) Police Bill for a police force under its administration. Around 6,000 youths will be recruited for it.

Deb Barma said land rights will be given to the people who have not got it yet if his party is voted to power.

He also promised to set up a Manipuri Welfare Board for the development of the community.

Reacting to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's comment that voting for Tipra Motha is like not giving vote at all, Deb Barma, said, "Why the BJP is contesting in Meghalaya? Why is it fighting elections in Tamil Nadu knowing that it has no chance to win there?"

The polling for the 60-member Assembly will be held on February 16, while the votes will be counted on March 2.