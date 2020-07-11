Tripura's pineapple and lemon juice mantra to prevent coronavirus infection?

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has found a 'possible solution' to prevent Coronavirus infection--pineapple and lemon juice.

On Saturday Deb launched a scheme under which the BJP-led government would procure pineapples and lemon directly from farmers and engage the women self-help-groups to distribute juice to residents free of cost. "In order to defeat the corona, it is important to strengthen the immunity system of the people. Pineapple and lemon juice will not only increase our immunity but will also help our farmers earn during this pandemic," Deb said while launching the Chief Minister's Corona Protirodh Mission at the state capital Agartala.

The Vitamin-C enriched pineapple and lemon juice will be distributed every Saturday from 12 noon to 4 pm among the people at 316 places across the state till July while maintaining social distance norms.

Although a section in Tripura called it another "weired ideas" of Deb, doctors said the fruits cannot just be used as blanket immunity boosters. "But they do provide a certain level of vitamins and minerals and to some extent, micronutrients. These fruits contain quite an amount of Vitamic C which helps to fight against viral diseases. But pineapple also contains sugar, which will be counter productive for persons with diabetes which aggravates the course of Covid-19. So a judicious and correct messaging will be very important. This step, however, will surely help the pineapple and lemon growers in the state," said Chiranjeeb Kakoty, a health and hospital consultant based in Guwahati.

Pineapples grown in Tripura, particularly the Queen varieties has huge demand due to its rich fibre content and sweetness but the business this season was severely impacted due to the pandemic and the lockdown. The state grows an estimated 1.28 lakh metric tons of pineapples every year, in nearly 9,000 acres of orchards across the state. More than 4,000 people are directly associated with the cultivation.

Tripura has reported 1,913 Covid-19 positive cases so far, of which over 600 are still active. One person succumbed to the virus.

The National Rural Livelihood Mission is monitoring the scheme, in which the state government would spend more than one crore.

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav, who attended the function on Saturday called it an innovative scheme to prevent Coronavirus infection and help the farmers too.