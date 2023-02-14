Truck rams into convoy of Pappu Yadav; 11 injured

Pappu Yadav escaped unhurt as he was travelling in another SUV

IANS
IANS, Patna,
  • Feb 14 2023, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2023, 15:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Eleven persons, who were part of a convoy of former MP and Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) chief Pappu Yadav, met with an accident in Bhojpur district in the wee hours on Tuesday.

The accident took place at 12:30 am when Pappu Yadav along with his supporters were returning to Patna after meeting with the victims of the Mubarakpur violence that happened in Saran district last week.

Pappu Yadav escaped unhurt as he was travelling in another SUV.

When they reached Brahampur village on Koilwar-Buxar four-lane highway, a speeding truck crashed into the divider and overturned on the convoy of Pappu Yadav.

The impact of the accident was such that the car was mangled from the front side.

Vineet Kumar, a spokesperson of JAP, confirmed the accident.

"It was a non-fatal accident. The injured persons sustained fractures in their hands and legs. They have been admitted in hospitals of Patna and are out of danger," he said.

Pappu Yadav, four-time MP, went to Saran on Monday and met with the victims of the Mubarakpur violence in which one Amitesh Singh was killed.

The incident in Mubarakpur village in Saran district was triggered on February 2 when some unidentified persons opened fire on Vijay Yadav, the husband of the village Mukhiya.

Suspecting that Amitesh Singh, Rahul Kumar and Alok Kumar were involved in the firing on February 2, Yadav and his aides called the three youths to a chicken farm house located in Sidharia Tola under Manjhi police station and brutally assaulted them.

Following the assault, they suffered severe injuries and were admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for treatment where Amitesh Singh succumbed to the injuries.

After the incident, the supporters and relatives of Amitesh Singh set the houses and properties of Vijay Yadav and his supporters on fire. Vijay Yadav is on the run now.

