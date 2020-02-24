Twelve convicted in 2013 Assam student lynching case, four others acquitted

Seven years after Jhankar Saikia, a college student was lynched in front of his father in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, a local court on Monday convicted 12 of the 16 accused in the gruesome incident.

Four other accused including two policemen were acquitted in the case.

The district court at Diphu, Karbi Anglong district headquarters will give the order the quantum of punishment to the accused on February 28. This is the same court that pronounced its judgment earlier in the case.

Jhankar, a BA first year student and his lawyer-father Haren Saikia were beaten up by a group of auto-rickshaw drivers on June 25, 2013, at Diphu town after he allegedly refused to pay Rs. 10 more than the original fare of Rs. 20. The critically injured student was shifted to a private hospital in Diphu where he succumbed to his injuries on July 1, 2013.

Two policemen were also booked in the case as the incident happened in front of them and they allegedly failed to control the mob.

The trial of the case, however, gained momentum in 2018 following strong public protest seeking justice for the victim family, when two other youths were similarly lynched in the district by a mob.

The Diphu police station registered the case (No 95/13) under Sections 294, 325, 307, 109, 147, 148, 149, 337, 338, 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.