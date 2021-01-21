Two groups clash inside BJP party office in West Bengal; vehicles torched

Two groups clash inside BJP party office in West Bengal

PTI
PTI, Burdwan ,
  • Jan 21 2021, 19:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2021, 19:11 ist
A policeman stands near a burning vehicle, set ablaze allegedly by an irrate mob, near BJP party office in Burdwan district. Credit: PTI Photo

Two groups of people clashed at the BJP's Purba Bardhaman district party office in West Bengal on Thursday when a meeting of the saffron camp was in progress, police said.

Members of the two groups hurled stones at each other and torched vehicles which were parked near the premises, a senior officer said.

BJP leaders alleged that the TMC was behind the incident, while the ruling party in the state denied the charge and claimed it was a fallout of the bickering between the old and new members of the saffron camp.

During the meeting, members of one group of the two came out of the office, which was recently inaugurated by BJP president J P Nadda virtually, and set two mini trucks on fire, the officer said.

A large contingent of police personnel chased away the troublemakers and brought the situation under control.

BJP leaders who were present at the meeting alleged that the local Trinamool Congress activists orchestrated the clash.

Denying the allegation, TMC Purba Bardhaman district president Swapan Debnath said two factions of the BJP -- old and new -- were fighting against each other over the issue of getting prominence in the saffron party.

Senior BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya in Kolkata said the party will inquire into the incident and not tolerate any indisciplined act.

"Those joining the party should understand that no act of indiscipline will be tolerated," he said.

West Bengal
BJP
TMC
J P Nadda

