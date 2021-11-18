Ulfa (I) bent on its 'core demand for soverignty' of Assam

The United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (Ulfa-I), the banned militant group on Thursday stated that the outfit would never compromise its "core demand" for sovereignty of Assam, for which it has been fighting for the past 42-years.

"Historically Assam was never part of India. Assam was a nation beaming with pride and sovereignty, which was later colonised by foreign invaders. This is legitimate and a historically correct fact, which needs to be brought into limelight. The 42-years old struggle for Independence is still continuing to restore Asom to its former glory. In addition, the sovereignty of Asom will never be compromised in the year to come," Ulfa-I Chief, Paresh Baruah said in a statement on Thursday evening.

The statement came a day after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the dialogue process with Ulfa-I must be taken forward by striking a balance between the outfit's "core demand" for sovereignty and the ambit of the Constitution.

Sarma was reacting to Ulfa-I's extension of ceasefire for the third time, which many considered as a step forward to initiate dialogue with the outfit for permanent peace in Assam.

Formed in 1979, Ulfa has been carrying out violent movement with a demand for "sovereign Assam." Several efforts to initiate dialogue with the outfit since then did not fructify mainly due to the outfit's constant insistance on its "core demand."

Another group led by former Chairman Arabinda Rajkhowa is in talks with the government since their release from jail on bail in 2011 but Baruah group is still continuing the armed fight.

Hundreds have died in the violence carried out by Ulfa and in counter-insurgency operations carried out by security forces.

Soon after becoming Chief Minister in May this year, Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed Baruah to come forward for talks. Weeks later, the outfit declared a unilateral ceasefire for three months citing Covid-19, which was further extended later twice. But Ulfa-I's insistence on its "core demand" again on Thursday made those observing militancy in the Northeast sceptical about possibility of early talks between the outfit and the government.