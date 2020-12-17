WB Guv writes to CM Mamata after Adhikari's letter

WB Guv writes to CM Mamata Banerjee urging action after Suvendu Adhikari alleges implication in crimes by police

  • Dec 17 2020, 15:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2020, 16:54 ist
West Bengal Governor and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urging her to take action regarding rebel TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari's letter to him alleging that the police were trying to implicate him and his followers in criminal cases due to a political vendetta.

Adhikari had submitted his official resignation on Thursday.

More to follow...

 

West Bengal
TMC
Mamata Banerjee

