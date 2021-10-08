WB post-poll violence: CBI nabs 2 persons, including minor, in case of murdering man

CBI nabs 2 persons in Bengal post-poll violence case

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Oct 08 2021, 19:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2021, 19:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The CBI has nabbed two people, including a minor, in a case of murdering a man during post-poll violence in West Bengal, officials said on Friday. 

Rajendra Sharma and the minor were held in connection with the killing of Palash Mondal reported on June 14 in Nadia district, they said 

The agency had booked 10 accused and unidentified people for allegedly breaking into the house of Mondal with firearms, dagger, tube well pipes and iron rod. 

"They allegedly ransacked the house of the complainant and dragged out her husband. One of the accused allegedly fired at the head of the complainant's husband following which he collapsed. The victim was taken to Shaktinagar District Hospital where he was declared dead," CBI Spokesperson R C Joshi said.

The CBI had filed a charge sheet on September 10 against the 15 accused including Sharma.

"The arrested persons were produced before a court. It remanded one accused to four days in police custody and the other (minor) was sent to remand home. Further investigation is continuing," he said.

The CBI has also filed a charge sheet against three accused in a separate case related to violence. Sk Mijanur, Sk Fatenur alias Fate and Sk Emdadul Islam were charge-sheeted by the CBI in a separate case of murder.

In its charge sheet filed before a Haldia court, the CBI alleged had attacked the complainant's uncle and seriously wounded him. 

"The victim was initially admitted at Nandigram Hospital and later shifted to P G Hospital in Kolkata where the victim died," Joshi said. 

West Bengal
CBI
Violence
India News

