Dhankhar calls for violence-free Bengal Assembly polls

West Bengal Assembly polls major challenge, solicit cooperation from all: Jagdeep Dhankhar

He said that democracy has no meaning if elections are not free and fair

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jan 26 2021, 08:01 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2021, 08:01 ist
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Credit: PTI.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said the upcoming assembly elections in the state will be a major challenge, and called for cooperation from all stakeholders to ensure that it is free from violence and malpractices.

"I solicit your cooperation and all efforts to ensure that this time we have elections free from violence and any malpractices," the governor said in his customary speech on the eve of Republic Day.

Appealing to public servants to set the highest standards in their conduct and behaviour, Dhankhar said "they must maintain political neutrality which is a requirement of law. Any deviation by them will not be appreciated.

Alleging that farmers in West Bengal have not got monetary benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana, he said they have been made to suffer on account of "no coordination between the state and the Centre and thereby, each of the 70 lakh farmers have so far lost Rs 14,000.

"I appeal to everyone concerned to see that this injustice to farmers is undone at the earliest," Dhankhar said.

He said the Constitution is a supreme document and all have to work in accordance with it.

