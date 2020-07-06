West Bengal: Mamata launches new scanning app, says it shows patriotism

WB CM launches scanning app, says it shows patriotism

DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Jul 06 2020, 21:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 21:06 ist
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the state government has come up with a mobile application for scanning documents.

She also said that the launching of such an application by her government is a sign of patriotism.

Speaking to media persons at the state secretariat the Chief Minister said that the mobile application called ‘Self Scan’ was totally safe and user’s data remains totally secure.

“No user data gets stored on the server and there is also no advertisements in the application.” said Mamata.

The development comes days after the Centre banned 59 Chinese mobile application following the clash between Indian and Chinese troops at Ladakh.

