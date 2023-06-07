West Bengal: Man trampled to death by wild elephant

A 55-year-old man was allegedly trampled to death by a wild elephant in West Bengal's Jhargram district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened in a forest near Nekrabidha village when Khagendra Nath Mahato went for gathering sal leaves, they said.

As Mahato did not return home for long after venturing into the forest, his family along with locals started searching for him, they added.

Soon, they found his body, and informed the police.

Police said the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Locals said a herd of wild elephants from the Dalma hills have strayed into the area, and attacking people.