West Bengal: Man trampled to death by wild elephant

The incident happened in a forest near Nekrabidha village when Khagendra Nath Mahato went for gathering sal leaves

PTI
PTI, Jhargram,
  • Jun 07 2023, 01:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2023, 01:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 55-year-old man was allegedly trampled to death by a wild elephant in West Bengal's Jhargram district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened in a forest near Nekrabidha village when Khagendra Nath Mahato went for gathering sal leaves, they said.

As Mahato did not return home for long after venturing into the forest, his family along with locals started searching for him, they added.

Soon, they found his body, and informed the police.

Police said the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Locals said a herd of wild elephants from the Dalma hills have strayed into the area, and attacking people.

India News
West Bengal
elephant

West Bengal: Man trampled to death by wild elephant

West Bengal: Man trampled to death by wild elephant

