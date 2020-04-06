West Bengal reports 12 new COVID-19 cases; total number rises to 80

Bengal reports 12 new coronavirus cases; Tally at 80

  • Apr 06 2020, 10:19 ist
As many as 12 people tested positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal on Sunday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 80, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said in its website.

Till Saturday, the state had witnessed 68 COVID-19 cases.

The Union health ministry website mentioned three deaths due to the contagion in the state.

The West Bengal health department had earlier mentioned seven deaths due to the disease, though the state government had confirmed only three.

Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha held a press conference on Saturday evening, where he said the state had 49 active COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, sources said four coronavirus patients died across the state on Sunday. However, there was no official confirmation.

The state government formed a five-member expert committee on Sunday to ascertain whether the death of a patient in any hospital was due to COVID-19 or not, health department sources said.

