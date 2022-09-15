West Bengal SSC scam: CBI searches at 6 locations in Delhi, Kolkata

WBSSC scam: CBI searches at locations in Delhi, Kolkata

The CBI on May 18 had filed an FIR against the then West Bengal Minister of State for Education Paresh Chandra Adhikary and his daughter Ankita Adhikary

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 15 2022, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2022, 16:12 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The CBI on Thursday conducted searches at six locations in Delhi and Kolkata at the premises of a software company in connection with the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) scam, officials said.

It is alleged that records were manipulated to favour candidates in the appointment of teachers which has brought the role of the company under scanner, they said.

Also Read — West Bengal BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari summoned by CBI in coal smuggling case

The CBI on May 18 had filed an FIR against the then West Bengal Minister of State for Education Paresh Chandra Adhikary and his daughter Ankita Adhikary on the directions of Calcutta High Court in connection with a case of alleged illegal appointment of his daughter as a teacher in a state government-aided school, an official said.

West Bengal
CBI
Delhi
Kolkata
WBSSC scam
India News

