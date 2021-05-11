Woman e-rickshaw driver from Bengal helps Covid patients

As the second wave of the pandemic ravages India's healthcare infrastructure, a woman in West Bengal’s Siliguri is keeping faith in humanity alive during these difficult times.

The risk of getting infected by Covid-19 could not stop Munmun Sarkar from extending a helping hand to those suffering.

Clad in a PPE kit Sarkar has been braving the virus and sanitizing the homes of Covid-19 patients. Over the last few months, she has sanitized more than 300 such homes, with locals showering her with praises for her kind effort.

Not just the homes of Covid-19 patients, Sarkar has also sanitized several places of religious worship.

"Last year, when I volunteered to help Covid-19 patients and their family members I had no experience of doing such work but this year I am more confident," said Sarkar.

Whether it is in the crack of dawn or midnight, the residents of Siliguri have a faithful friend in Sarkar to take Covid-19 patients to hospitals.

At a time when the scarcity of ambulances in West Bengal is becoming more acute day by day and incidents of ambulance drivers charging exorbitant rates for taking Covid-19 patients to hospitals have almost become a daily occurrence, Sarkar is just a phone call away, ready to take patients to a hospital in her e-rickshaw.

Last Friday, the family members of an elderly man suffering from Covid-19 were desperately looking for a hospital bed. As he started to experience acute breathing problems, his family members had no choice but to give him oxygen at home. Frantic calls to the Health Department throughout the day were futile.

They were finally able to get a bed for him in the North Bengal Medical College at around 11 am. However, their relief soon turned to dismay as they were unable to get an ambulance.

It was Sarkar, who in her e-rickshaw, made a 10 km long trip to the hospital with the patient and stayed at the hospital all night long. Unfortunately, the patient did not survive.

Sarkar was back home the next day and from early morning was again running around to help other Covid-19 patients.

"This time the situation is more severe. People need as much help as possible," said Sarkar.