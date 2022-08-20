Working on strategy to become alternative to BJD, BJP in Odisha: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday said it is preparing a strategy to strengthen itself as an alternative to the BJD and BJP in Odisha.

The party also said the state workers' conference would be held here on Sunday.

The event will be addressed by Delhi Cantonment legislator and Odisha in-charge Virender Singh Kadian. It will discuss the present flood situation in the state, among other issues.

“The AAP is preparing a strategy to strengthen alternative politics against the way in which the combined politics of the BJD and the BJP hindered the progress of the people of the state,” it said in a release on Friday.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party is determined to provide free electricity, water, universal education and healthcare, and employment to every youth in Odisha like it has done in Delhi and Punjab, the release said.

Around 1,200 workers from all the districts of Odisha are expected to participate in the state conference, it added.