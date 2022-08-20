AAP working to become alternative to BJD, BJP in Odisha

Working on strategy to become alternative to BJD, BJP in Odisha: AAP

Around 1,200 workers from all the districts of Odisha are expected to participate in the state conference of AAP

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Aug 20 2022, 04:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2022, 04:48 ist
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday said it is preparing a strategy to strengthen itself as an alternative to the BJD and BJP in Odisha.

The party also said the state workers' conference would be held here on Sunday.

The event will be addressed by Delhi Cantonment legislator and Odisha in-charge Virender Singh Kadian. It will discuss the present flood situation in the state, among other issues.

“The AAP is preparing a strategy to strengthen alternative politics against the way in which the combined politics of the BJD and the BJP hindered the progress of the people of the state,” it said in a release on Friday.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party is determined to provide free electricity, water, universal education and healthcare, and employment to every youth in Odisha like it has done in Delhi and Punjab, the release said.

Around 1,200 workers from all the districts of Odisha are expected to participate in the state conference, it added. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

AAP
Aam Aadmi Party
India News
BJD
BJP
Odisha
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

The world failed Afghans

The world failed Afghans

Barefoot walker’s diary: Walked without shoes in B'luru

Barefoot walker’s diary: Walked without shoes in B'luru

Male ‘period dignity officer’ in Scotland invites wrath

Male ‘period dignity officer’ in Scotland invites wrath

Court orders Ola to pay Rs 95K to man for overcharging

Court orders Ola to pay Rs 95K to man for overcharging

Rich nations gobble up fuel, poor ones stuck in unrest

Rich nations gobble up fuel, poor ones stuck in unrest

Scientists find weak spot across major Covid variants

Scientists find weak spot across major Covid variants

Here's why Earth just had its shortest day on record

Here's why Earth just had its shortest day on record

 