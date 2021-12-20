ED summons Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in case linked to Panama Papers leak

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for questioning in a case linked to the 2016 'Panama Papers' global tax leaks case, officials said on Monday.

Aishwarya Bachchan, 48, the daughter-in-law of superstar Amitabh Bachchan, has been asked to depose before the agency in Delhi.

A top ED official confirmed that she was summoned to join the probe by Monday.

"We summoned her for December 20. As of now we haven't got any reply from her side. The summon was sent to her Mumbai residence," said an ED official.

If she doesn't join the probe, the ED will think of further legal action. They might seek legal opinion from the experts to decide the future course of action, the official added.

Aishwarya was summoned twice before. However, she didn't join the probe. On November 9, Aishwarya was summoned to record her testimony in the case.

The ED has been probing the case since 2016 when the global leaks came to light. It later issued notices to the Bachchan family asking them to explain their foreign remittances since 2004 under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) of the RBI.

(With IANS inputs)

