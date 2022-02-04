Education ministry wins best tableau in R-Day parade

Education ministry wins best tableau award in Republic Day parade

Education ministry's tableau showcased the key aspects of the new National Education Policy through the theme ‘Vedas to Metaverse’

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 04 2022, 19:06 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2022, 19:06 ist
Education ministry's tableau leu at Republic Day parade. Credit: Twitter/@dpradhanbjp

The Ministry of Education's tableau for the 73rd Republic Day parade has won the best tableau award in the central ministries and departments category, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday.

“Congratulations to all the winners of the competitive presentation in the Republic Day Parade 2022! Specially delighted to see the @EduMinOfIndia tableau winning the best tableau award in the Central Ministries/Deptts. category,” the education minister tweeted.

The Ministry of Education and Skill Development’s tableau showcased the key aspects of the new National Education Policy through the theme ‘Vedas to Metaverse’.

The front part of the tableau depicted the glorious past of the country in the area of education, starting from the Vedas, the Gurukul system of education and ancient universities such as Nalanda where students from all over the world used to gather.

The rear part had a glowing bulbous brain-like structure symbolising innovation and creativity. Students of different age groups accompanied the tableau and portrayed skill development and joyful learning while emphasising the latest technologies such as augmented reality and virtual reality.

Video on the LED screens of the digital book placed atop the tableau illustrated multidisciplinary education, research and innovation, startups, robotics and metaverse.

Images of educationists and scientists from ancient times to the modern age could also be seen on both sides of the tableau.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Republic Day 2022
Ministry of Education
republic day parade
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Indian scientists develop self-disinfecting face mask

Indian scientists develop self-disinfecting face mask

Covid-19 may soon be detectable via an eye test

Covid-19 may soon be detectable via an eye test

Why can’t kids aged 15 yrs and below get Covid booster?

Why can’t kids aged 15 yrs and below get Covid booster?

'Rocket Boys' series review: A watchable affair

'Rocket Boys' series review: A watchable affair

How the end-Triassic mass extinction happened

How the end-Triassic mass extinction happened

 