Ethiopian cargo plane makes emergency landing in Mumbai

Ethiopian Airlines freighter aircraft makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 08 2020, 19:51 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2020, 20:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters.

A freighter aircraft of Ethiopian Airlines, which was on its way to Bengaluru from Riyadh, was diverted to Mumbai airport here on Sunday due to a technical issue.

The freighter ET-690, with eight crew members, landed safely, a spokesperson of Mumbai airport said.

There was some technical problem with the Ethiopian cargo aircraft, the official added.

"There was a full emergency call at the Mumbai airport on Sunday (for Ethiopian cargo aircraft). Vehicles were sent by Mumbai fire brigade and attended as per the protocol and Standard Operating Procedures (SOP). The aircraft was heading to Bengaluru from Riyadh with eight crew members," the spokesperson said.

The aircraft landed safely without any injury to anyone, the official said.

