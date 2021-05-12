Ex-CBI officer who probed Rajiv Gandhi case no more

Ex-CBI officer who probed Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, no more

  May 12 2021
Former CBI officer K Ragothaman, who was the Chief Investigating Officer in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, died here on Wednesday, police sources said. The veteran, 76, was admitted to a hospital here last week for Covid-19 treatment and breathed his last this morning, hospital sources said.

Ragothaman was the CIO in the CBI's Special Investigation Team (SIT) that probed the killing of Gandhi on May 21, 1991, at Sriperumbudur, near here, during an election rally, by a female LTTE suicide bomber. He had penned a few books, including on Gandhi's sensational killing.

