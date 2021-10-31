Ex-PM Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS

Ex-PM Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS

Singh was admitted to the hospital on October 13 after feeling weak following a fever

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 31 2021, 21:20 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2021, 21:20 ist
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh who was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here was discharged on Sunday, hospital sources said.

Singh was admitted to the hospital on October 13 after feeling weak following a fever.

The 89-year-old Congress leader was admitted in a private ward at the Cardio-Neuro Centre and was treated by a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik.

Earlier this month, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the hospital to meet him.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Manmohan Singh
India News
AIIMS

Related videos

What's Brewing

UK considers the unthinkable: Life after the Queen

UK considers the unthinkable: Life after the Queen

Can exercise reduce students’ desire to drink alcohol?

Can exercise reduce students’ desire to drink alcohol?

India's net-zero pledge a bogus promise

India's net-zero pledge a bogus promise

Into the Metaverse: A collision of crypto and gaming

Into the Metaverse: A collision of crypto and gaming

Organic farming: Tamil Nadu ecologist shows the way

Organic farming: Tamil Nadu ecologist shows the way

In Pics | 'Power Star' Puneeth Rajkumar laid to rest

In Pics | 'Power Star' Puneeth Rajkumar laid to rest

DH Toon | BJP, Congress creating own Dalit vote banks

DH Toon | BJP, Congress creating own Dalit vote banks

DH Toon | Pegasus verdict a warning to State

DH Toon | Pegasus verdict a warning to State

New York 'canners' recycle discarded bottles to survive

New York 'canners' recycle discarded bottles to survive

Climate change: What will wake us up?

Climate change: What will wake us up?

 