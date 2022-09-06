Explained: What is the process to rename Delhi roads?

The Rajpath in Delhi is set to be renamed 'Kartavya Path' and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the revamped area on Sept. 8.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will convene a special meeting on Wednesday (Sept. 7) to complete the necessary procedures to rename Rajpath as well as the Central Vista lawns, according to sources.

The calls to rename roads have gained momentum in the country in recent years. Several roads across the nation have got fresh names. Let's look into the procedure to rename streets.

Who has renaming authority?

The authority to rename roads lies with the government agency that has jurisdiction over a particular area. Various organisations and groups of people in favour of renaming roads can reach out to the concerned government agency. In the case of Delhi, the NDMC has the power to make decisions on road renaming requests.

What is the renaming procedure?

With Delhi, the requests received are redirected to the general administration department of the NDMC. A councilmembers' body with 13 people overseen by the council chairperson then discusses the proposal and takes a decision.

If the proposed resolution is passed, it is then sent to the State Road Naming Authority of the Delhi government's Urban Development Department for approval. If a decree is passed to change the road name, the NDMC sends a letter to the postmaster general of Delhi indicating that the name change has been accepted.

What are the criteria for acceptance and rejection?

The criteria to consider renaming requests are based on guidelines from the Ministry of Home Affairs. Such requests should have historical context and respect the sentiments of the people. The council should also be of the opinion that there is a need to recognise the personality whose name is to be given to the street in question.

One crucial matter that should be considered is that the new name should not create confusion for post offices and the public. The NDMC guidelines also state that the names of roads should not be changed unless there are pressing reasons to do so.