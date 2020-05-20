Extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan makes landfall

Extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan has made landfall at around 2.30 pm on Wednesday, stated the Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata. Wind speed will range between 155 kms to 165 kms per hour gusting up to 185 kms per hour.

Speaking to journalists, official of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Sanjib Banerjee said that the landfall process of Amphan has started at around 2.30 pm.

He also said that the entire landfall process will take about three to four hours.

“First the forward sector of the storm will enter land, followed by the eye of the storm and then it's back sector. So far we have received information that in some coastal areas of South 24 Paraganas district, wind speed of about 140 km to 150 kms have been recorded,” said Banerjee.

He also said that gust of about 69 Kms per hour have been recorded at Alipore in Kolkata.

According to the latest bulletin issued by IMD, the forward sector of the wall cloud region of the cyclone is entering land into West Bengal and the landfall process will continue for four hours.

Currently, Amphan is located about 190 kms east-northeast of Paradip in Odisha, 65 kms south-southeast of Digha in West Bengal, 35 kms south of Sagar island and 225 kms south-southwest of Khepupara in Bangladesh.