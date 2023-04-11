False video of attack on migrants: SC notice to Tamil Nadu, Bihar on YouTuber’s plea for clubbing of FIRs

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to Bihar and Tamil Nadu governments on a plea by Manish Kashyap, a YouTuber, for clubbing of the FIRs lodged against him.

Kashyap was arrested for allegedly circulating fake videos regarding attacks on Hindi speaking migrant labourers in Tamil Nadu.

Appearing for Kashyap, senior advocate Siddharth Dave submitted before a bench of Justices Krishna Murari and Sanjay Karol that his client is facing five prosecutions in two states.

Relying upon journalist Arnab Goswami’s case, he said one offence cannot give rise to multiple cases.

He asked the court to direct that the FIR in Bihar, should become the lead FIR and all other cases should be transferred over there.

During the hearing, Justice Karol said that on a lighter note, even I am a migrant from Bihar. Justice Murari added that this statement speaks a lot now.

Dave, for his part, submitted that his client has been taken to Tamil Nadu, where he could not understand the language and there should be a hands-off approach in other FIRs.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Tamil Nadu, said it is not a simple matter and Kashyap has already been detained under the National Security Act. Sibal sought time to file a reply in the matter.

After hearing submissions, the bench sought a response from the Centre, the Tamil Nadu and the Bihar governments and fixed the matter for further hearing on April 21. The court also sought replies from them within a week on Kashyap’s plea.

Earlier, Kashyap had been remanded to judicial custody by a Madurai court.