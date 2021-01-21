Farmers' agitation has caused business loss of Rs 50,000 cr in Delhi-NCR: CAIT

'Farmers' agitation has caused Rs 50K cr loss in Delhi'

CAIT appealed to the government that traders should also be given representation in proposed joint committee

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 21 2021, 19:33 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2021, 19:33 ist
Farmer protest at Singhu Border. Credit: PTI Photo

Traders' body CAIT on Thursday said the ongoing farmers' agitation in Delhi-NCR has caused a business loss of nearly Rs 50,000 crore.

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary-General Praveen Khandelwal said the government's fresh proposal to keep farm laws in abeyance for one-and-a-half year and constitute a joint committee with farmer leaders "is quite justified and reasonable which indicates its willingness to resolve the crisis".

Khandelwal said that therefore, now, the farmers should accept this proposal in the larger interest of farming community and those engaged in agriculture trade, and call off their agitation.

If farmers still do not accept the proposal of the government, it will be construed that they are not interested in solution but certain divisive forces are more willing to create problems, he added.

Also read: Centre proposes to suspend farm laws for one and half years; next meeting on January 22

Khandelwal appealed to the government that traders should also be given representation in proposed joint committee.

"If any agreement is achieved without taking the traders into confidence, the farm (law) issue will remain in controversy and all exercise of the government may prove to be futile.

"We look for a comprehensive solution of the contentious issue, and legitimate interest of all stakeholders needs to be protected," he said.

