Fire erupts in 7-storey building in Mumbai's Khar

A fire broke out in a seven-storey building in suburban Khar in Mumbai on Thursday morning, a civic official said.
There was no report of anyone getting injured, he said.
The fire started in a flat on the fourth floor of Nothan Villa Building on Guru Ganeshwar Marg in Khar (West) around 11 am.
At least eight fire engines, water tankers, ambulances and other fire-fighting equipment reached the spot and fire fighting is on, the officer said.
The cause of the fire is not yet known, he added.
