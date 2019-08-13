Flight carrying Gadkari fails to take off due to snag

A New Delhi-bound IndiGo flight carrying Union minister Nitin Gadkari and 158 other passengers failed to take off from Nagpur airport in Maharashtra on Tuesday morning due to a "technical fault", an official said.

Another attempt made sometime later by the flight's pilot to take off also failed, he said.

The IndiGo flight 6E-636 was supposed to take off from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport here at 7.50 am and reach Delhi at 9.35 am.

"It did not take off due to a technical fault," the airport's senior director Vijay Mulekar said.

"Subsequently, around 10.30 am, the flight made a second attempt to take off but was pushed back again due to the technical snag. There were 159 passengers onboard," he added.

Gadkari's office here confirmed that the senior BJP leader, who is a Lok Sabha member from Nagpur constituency, was onboard the flight when it returned from the runway.