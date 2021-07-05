FM Nirmala Sitharaman shares India's response to Covid-19 with G20 panel

FM shares India's response to Covid-19 with G20 panel

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 05 2021, 22:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2021, 22:08 ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI File Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday attended a meeting of the G20 High-Level Independent Panel (HLIP) and shared India's preparedness and response to Covid-19 while highlighting the slew of measures undertaken to support the economy during the pandemic.

The meeting, held virtually, was also attended by Singapore Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, former US treasury secretary Lawrence H Summers and World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the finance ministry tweeted.

The meeting discussed the panel's work which will be presented during the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting to be held later this month.

"FM Smt. @nsitharaman shared India's #preparedness and #response to #CoVID19 and highlighted the slew of measures undertaken by the Government in strengthening the #healthsystem and supporting the #Indianeconomy in the fight against the pandemic," the ministry said in a tweet.

Nirmala Sitharaman
G20
Coronavirus
Covid-19

