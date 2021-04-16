Former CBI director Ranjit Sinha passes away at 68

Sinha, a 1974-batch officer of the Bihar cadre, had headed Director General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force

  • Apr 16 2021, 09:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2021, 09:48 ist
Former CBI director Ranjit Sinha died in Delhi on Friday morning in what is believed to be a Covid-19 related death, senior officials said.

He was 68.

It is understood that he was confirmed positive for coronavirus on Thursday night, the officials said.

Sinha, a 1974-batch officer of the Bihar cadre, had headed Director General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force, the Railway Protection Force and served at senior positions in the Central Bureau of Investigation in Patna and Delhi before his appointment as CBI chief in 2012.

