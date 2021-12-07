Former Goa CM & Congress MLA joins BJP

Former Chief Minister and now former Congress MLA Ravi Naik joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday.

Naik joined the BJP at a formal induction ceremony here, in the presence of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Earlier on Tuesday, Naik submitted his resignation as a legislator to the Speaker of the Goa legislative assembly Rajesh Patnekar. With his resignation, the legislative strength of Congress has been reduced to three MLAs from the 17 MLAs who were elected to the state legislative assembly in 2017.

"Only Modi can take the country ahead and ensure that no one stays hungry. BJP will win at least 27 MLAs in these elections," Naik said. Naik's sons Roy and Riteish had already joined the Congress last year.

Reacting to Naik's exit from the Congress, state president of the opposition party, Girish Chodankar said that Naik had been disowned from the Congress, the day both his sons joined the BJP.

"The day both his sons joined the BJP, on the third day we disowned him as a Congress MLA and told him that a person who sends his children across (to another party) and tries to sail in two boats, the Congress does not want such leaders. Congress wants leaders who stick with the party," Chodankar said.

Naik has served as the Chief Minister of Goa on two occasions from 1991 to 1993 and for seven days from April 2 to April 8 in 1994.

