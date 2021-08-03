Free ration helping lakhs of poor amid pandemic: Modi

Free ration helping lakhs of poor amid Covid-19 pandemic: PM Modi

The government is making efforts to provide all possible help to citizens during the pandemic, he said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 03 2021, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2021, 14:58 ist
Labourers manage the sacks filled with free ration provided by the Central government at a shop in East Delhi. Credit: PTI Fle Photo

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) is helping lakhs of poor people during the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

Free ration is being distributed to lakhs of families under the scheme and it has helped lessen the worries of poor during the pandemic, Modi said, during a virtual interaction with beneficiaries of the food security scheme.

The government is making efforts to provide all possible help to citizens during the pandemic, he said.

Since independence, almost every government has talked about providing cheap food to the poor, he said.

“The reach of cheap ration schemes and budget increased during these years, but the effect remained limited. Food storage kept increasing, but starvation and malnutrition did not decrease in that ratio," Modi said.

Narendra Modi
Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana

